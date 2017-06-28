PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 28

June 28 The following are the top stories on the
- Computer systems from Ukraine to the United States were
struck on Tuesday in an international cyberattack that was
similar to a recent assault that crippled tens of thousands of
machines worldwide. nyti.ms/2skCujC
- Nestlé SA said it was prepared to spend billions
of dollars on buybacks — but the company also suggested that it
might pursue a number of acquisitions in addition to shedding
businesses. nyti.ms/2skwSWu
- Sarah Palin, former vice-presidential candidate, filed a
defamation lawsuit against The New York Times Co, saying
the newspaper had published a statement about her in a recent
editorial that it "knew to be false." nyti.ms/2skS12B
- Toshiba missed a self-imposed deadline to sell a piece of
its valuable microchip business on Wednesday, inflicting a fresh
wound on its efforts to repair its battered finances. nyti.ms/2skXQNr
