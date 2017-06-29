PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 29

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in retailers and already owns the likes of Talbots, the Limited and Hot Topic, said it would acquire Staples Inc for $6.9 billion, citing its "iconic brand." nyti.ms/2soW5ip

- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it plans to open a factory in South Carolina, as President Trump has tried in recent months to entice manufacturers into creating more industrial jobs in the United States. nyti.ms/2soXsOd

- ABC reached a settlement with a South Dakota meat producer that accused the network of defamation following its news reports about so-called pink slime in 2012. nyti.ms/2soKkbF

- Meal delivery service Blue Apron Holdings Inc reduced the expected price of its initial public offering to about $10 per share on Wednesday afternoon. That was well below a price range of $15 to $17 the company disclosed just last week, a few days after Amazon.com Inc unveiled a deal to buy Whole Foods Market Inc. nyti.ms/2soJrQH

- All of the largest U.S. banks passed the latest stress test on Wednesday, the first time all aced the exam since the Federal Reserve began administering the exercise seven years ago. nyti.ms/2soysGE