PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 3

July 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump posted a short video to his Twitter account on Sunday in which he is portrayed wrestling and punching a figure whose head has been replaced by the logo for CNN. nyti.ms/2uA5rcJ

- Puerto Rico power utility PREPA defaulted on a deal to restructure roughly $9 billion in bond debt and sought court protection from its creditors, the government said on Sunday. nyti.ms/2shpWKy

- French energy company Total SA has agreed to invest $1 billion in Iran to develop a huge offshore gas field, Iranian news media reported on Sunday. nyti.ms/2t7IHTF

- American officials on Sunday exempted Etihad Airways from a ban on laptops and other types of electronics on some flights bound for the United States, restrictions instituted in March because of concerns that the Islamic State was developing a bomb that could be hidden in portable devices. nyti.ms/2ufZPFi

- Forces backed by the U.S. have nearly sealed off the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, trying to trap as many as 2,500 hard-core Islamic State militants defending the capital of their self-proclaimed caliphate. nyti.ms/2tfJG2f