FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 5
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
半岛局势
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
中国财经
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
国际财经
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 凌晨4点46分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 5

2 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed North Korea's claim that it had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, and it told Pyongyang that the United States would use "the full range of capabilities at our disposal against the growing threat." nyti.ms/2tLk4xv

- Uber suffered a blow to its expansion plans in Europe on Tuesday after a senior adviser to the region's highest court said that the ride-hailing service should have to abide by tough rules governing taxi services. nyti.ms/2tfla2V

- Worldpay Group Plc, Britain's largest payment processor, said on Tuesday that it had received preliminary approaches about a potential takeover from U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv Inc and JPMorgan Chase Bank . nyti.ms/2uIc1hx

- The European Union and Japan have signaled that they plan to announce a broad agreement on trade on Thursday, a pointed challenge to U.S. President Trump, who is scheduled to attend a meeting of world leaders in Germany the next day. nyti.ms/2sopOJi

- Locked in a confrontation with its neighbors, Qatar said on Tuesday that it would dramatically increase its production of natural gas. nyti.ms/2uo65uG

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below