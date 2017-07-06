FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 6
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 凌晨5点12分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 6

2 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that all the models it introduces from 2019 will be either hybrids or powered solely by batteries. nyti.ms/2tpWEKS

- U.S. President Donald Trump, in a series of denunciations of CNN and a video depicting him wrestling it, is "trying to bully us," said CNN President Jeffrey Zucker. nyti.ms/2sIxY3l

- Emirates and Turkish Airlines said on Wednesday that they were the latest carriers to have been exempted from an American ban on laptops and other electronic devices in the passenger cabins of flights from eight predominantly Muslim countries. nyti.ms/2srOznX

- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on schedule during the first half of 2017, but its plans for the second half of the year are less clear, according to minutes of the Fed's most recent meeting in June. nyti.ms/2tOyo7E

- Japan's office equipment maker Konica Minolta is preparing to announce a $900 million deal to acquire the American testing company Ambry Genetics, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. nyti.ms/2sOPuht

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

