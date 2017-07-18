FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 18
2017年7月18日 / 凌晨4点36分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 18

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Conservative commentator Ann Coulter unleashed a barrage of criticism about Delta Air Lines on Twitter after she was moved to a different seat on a flight on Saturday, prompting the company to publicly return fire and call her comments "unnecessary and unacceptable." nyti.ms/2tAi2vH

- World's largest asset management firm Blackrock said second-quarter earnings had risen 9 percent as investors continued to pour money into the company's expanding fleet of exchange traded funds. nyti.ms/2tA49h5

- KKR named Joseph Bae and Scott Nuttall as its co-presidents and co-chief operating officers, unveiling one of the clearest lines of succession in the private equity industry. nyti.ms/2tAoPoX

- Nearly the entire board of Hampton Creek, a high-profile food start-up responsible for the Just Mayo condiment, resigned last month, leaving only the company's founder and chief executive, Josh Tetrick, as its only member. nyti.ms/2tAclh6

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

