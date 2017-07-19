FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 19
2017年7月19日

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 19

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tim Pierotti, who once ran a consumer hedge fund for Martin Shkreli, testified that Shkreli threatened him and his family. Pierotti's testimony is at the center of one of eight fraud charges against Shkreli. nyti.ms/2tEPSPX

- Facebook's WhatsApp, was partly blocked by Chinese filters, leaving many unable to send videos and photos and some also unable to send text-based messages. nyti.ms/2tEVVEp

- German automaker Daimler said it would update three million Mercedes cars in Europe to reduce their diesel emissions. It said the measures would be rolled out in the coming weeks and would cost about 220 million euros. nyti.ms/2tF39bm

- In a lawsuit, Uber has been accused of discriminating against New York City riders with disabilities by providing scant access to wheelchair-accessible cars at a time when ride-hailing apps are becoming a common alternative to public transit in the city. nyti.ms/2tEQkxE

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

