PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Aug 19

Aug 19 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Investors are very concerned about the soundness of European banks despite repeated efforts to contain the sovereign debt crisis.

* Hewlett-Packard Co said it was considering spinning off its personal computer business into a separate company.

* As a strike by 45,000 Verizon Communications Inc workers continues, the company's customers are beginning to feel the impact - and are complaining about it.

* Liberty Media , the media conglomerate controlled by John C. Malone, agreed on Thursday to buy a stake in Barnes & Noble Inc for $204 million, but declined to buy the bookseller outright.

* Research In Motion , the maker of BlackBerry smartphones, is in the process of signing deals with the major record companies to develop a limited digital music service for its subscribers, according to several people briefed on the talks.

* Sears Holdings Corp posted a quarterly loss on Thursday as it failed to stop a prolonged sales decline despite offering more discounts, which hurt profit margins.

* Amalgamated, which works for marketers like Ben & Jerry's, CarMax, Coca-Cola, MSG Networks and Qdoba Mexican Grill, is hiring Brian Martin as chief executive, succeeding Charles Rosen. (Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)