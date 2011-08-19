PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Aug 19

Aug 19 The following were the top stories on The
* Investors are very concerned about the soundness of
European banks despite repeated efforts to contain the sovereign
debt crisis.
* Hewlett-Packard Co said it was considering
spinning off its personal computer business into a separate
company.
* As a strike by 45,000 Verizon Communications Inc
workers continues, the company's customers are beginning to feel
the impact - and are complaining about it.
* Liberty Media , the media conglomerate
controlled by John C. Malone, agreed on Thursday to buy a stake
in Barnes & Noble Inc for $204 million, but declined to
buy the bookseller outright.
* Research In Motion , the maker of
BlackBerry smartphones, is in the process of signing deals with
the major record companies to develop a limited digital music
service for its subscribers, according to several people briefed
on the talks.
* Sears Holdings Corp posted a quarterly loss on
Thursday as it failed to stop a prolonged sales decline despite
offering more discounts, which hurt profit margins.
* Amalgamated, which works for marketers like Ben & Jerry's,
CarMax, Coca-Cola, MSG Networks and Qdoba Mexican Grill, is
hiring Brian Martin as chief executive, succeeding Charles
Rosen.
