公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 22日 星期一

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Aug 22

Aug 22The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* It is no secret that Google wanted Motorola's patents; the challenge comes in defining what else Motorola can bring to the deal. At the least, industry analysts said Motorola almost certainly would become a laboratory for Google to seek to perfect Android, its mobile phone software, in concert with newly acquired hardware engineers.

* Bolstered by revenue increases and improvements in news gathering, local television news is expanding in major markets.

* Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman of New York is under pressure from the Obama administration to drop opposition to a state settlement with banks over foreclosure practices.

* Company analysts have barely budged on expectations for earnings, even as economists at the big brokerage firms have steadily ratcheted down forecasts for economic growth.

* Far from Tea Party country, South Florida has become a magnet for conservative media personalities.

* The White House's plan to use "cloud computing" to achieve a leaner government is being met with caution at some of the federal agencies that have to carry it out.

* On RankMyHack.com, hacks receive points based on the popularity of the site hacked and the technical difficulty.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated that euro bonds would not be a solution to the debt crisis, adding that "politicians can't and won't simply run after the markets."

* To back up its bid for Kinetic Concepts , which would top a $4.9 billion deal with Apax Partners, Convatec has obtained "highly confident" financing letters from its investment banks.

* In a letter sent to the chief executives of Hertz and Avis Budget , Dollar Thrifty requested that its two suitors submit "best and final" takeover offers.

* Prosecutors accused them of manipulating the South Korean market, which plummeted during a 10-minute period on one day in November, losing $27 billion in value.

* Global markets are anxiously awaiting a speech on Friday by Ben S. Bernanke, the Federal Reserve chairman, in hopes that he will signal that the Fed will act.

* Obama administration officials have been roaming the country, talking up their vision of a future in which doctors and hospitals team up to provide better care at lower cost. But a starkly different picture is unfolding this summer in a courtroom here, where lawyers from the Federal Trade Commission have been challenging a hospital merger in Toledo, Ohio.

* The Treasury's schedule of financing this week includes Monday's regular weekly auction of new three- and six-month bills and an auction of four-week bills on Tuesday. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

