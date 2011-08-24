PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Aug 24

Aug 24 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* These days, large technology companies - particularly those in the hypercompetitive smartphone and tablet industries - are cutting their losses with increasing speed.

* When the Federal Reserve chairman speaks at an annual gathering on Friday, markets will be searching anything that indicates whether more stimulus is on the way.

* In its hurry to transport millions of barrels of oil from federal stockpiles to stabilize world oil prices earlier this summer, the Obama administration has repeatedly bypassed federal law.

* Douglas Peterson's experience dealing with crises, angry government officials and complex regulations should serve him well at his new job as president of Standard & Poor's.

* Seeking a happy medium between giving users too little or too much control over privacy, Facebook announced changes that it says will help users get a grip on what they share.

* The credit ratings agency Moody's trimmed Japan's rating to its fourth-highest level, in line with a downgrade by Standard & Poor's in January.

* Hertz's plan to provide electric cars in three Chinese cities is the latest sign of Western interest in working with the Chinese government on advanced technology vehicles.

* The sexual-assault case against Dominique Strauss-Kahn was dismissed Tuesday, bringing an abrupt end to what had been a three-month episodic criminal investigation, each chapter offering a sensational twist on the underlying storyline: Strauss-Kahn, a man of international power and prestige, was accused of sexually assaulting an immigrant hotel housekeeper after she entered his suite to clean it.

* Toyota unveiled a revamped, lower-priced Camry on Tuesday that it hopes will retain its nearly decade-long dominance as the best-selling car in the United States and help the company regain some of the respect and momentum that has evaporated in recent years.

* Time Warner Cable , one of the nation's top cable and Internet providers, said on Tuesday that it would subsidize some purchases of a set-top box called Slingbox that allows users to watch their home television programming from anywhere, like a vacation home or a mobile phone.

* The new chief executive of Medtronic , the world's largest medical device maker, vowed on Tuesday to revive the company's growth by further expanding it internationally and improving its returns from research spending.

* The number of banks on the government's list of institutions most at risk for failure fell in the second quarter, the first drop since before the financial crisis began.

* Surveys of industrial managers released Tuesday showed that growth could be slowing in China and Germany, raising questions about whether two of the world's most dynamic economies could continue to underpin global output and compensate for weakness in the United States and the rest of Europe.

* UBS , the embattled Swiss bank, said on Tuesday that it would cut 3,500 jobs in the next two and a half years to reduce costs.

* Eric T. Schneiderman, the top prosecutor in New York, was removed on Tuesday from a committee of state attorneys general investigating mortgage abuses.

* When the housing market collapsed in 2008, construction of retirement and assisted-living housing ground to a halt, just as it did in most commercial real estate sectors, as access to capital evaporated. But a few companies kept their development teams intact in the recession, and are now building new facilities and expanding their operations. And as lending loosens, they say, they are poised to benefit from the housing needs of America's aging population.

* A federal judge has ruled that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has to face a $10 billion lawsuit tied to the failure of Washington Mutual Bank.