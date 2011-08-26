PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Aug 26

Aug 26 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As Timothy D. Cook takes over as Apple's chief executive, followers of the company wonder how he will react to the spotlight and the scrutiny.

* Steve Jobs's decision to step down as chief executive of Apple brought some people to tears and inspired loving tributes to him on the Web.

* The 313 Apple patents that list Steven P. Jobs among the group of inventors offer a glimpse at his legendary say over the minute details of the company's products.

* Buffett's Bank of America stake is viewed as a seal of approval: An investor seen as having the golden touch rejuvenated Bank of America's stock with his $5 billion vote of confidence.

* Even as Warren E. Buffett's $5 billion investment lifted Bank of America's shares more than 9 percent, analysts cautioned that it did not address problems that will take years to correct.

* Under new regulations from the National Labor Relations Board, companies must post notices about employees' rights to unionize under federal law.

* European institutions are better armored for a crisis than they were in 2008, analysts say. But some still have doubts whether that armor is thick enough to withstand another big shock.

* Bloomberg L.P., the financial data giant, said on Thursday that it had agreed to buy the Bureau of National Affairs for $990 million, its biggest acquisition.

* In 2000, Harry M. Markopolos made a presentation to a senior enforcement lawyer at the Securities and Exchange Commission. The topic: Bernard L. Madoff Securities, an investment business with remarkably steady returns. He offered possible explanations for the firm's uncanny success, including an explosive one. "The entire fund is nothing more than a Ponzi scheme," wrote Markopolos, then a Boston money manager, in his submission to the agency.

* Former officials of Lehman Brothers, including Richard S. Fuld Jr., its former chief executive, have agreed to pay $90 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit that accused them of misleading investors about the investment bank's health in the months leading up to its collapse.

* A second French publisher has reached a deal on digital books with Google to settle a copyright lawsuit in exchange for control over how its out-of-print, copyright-protected works are scanned and sold.

* In its first quarterly earnings since going public, Pandora Media , the company behind the Internet radio service, reported increased revenue on Thursday, as well as growth in subscriptions and mobile advertising.

* JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $88.3 million as part of a settlement with the Treasury Department over a series of transactions involving Cuba, Iran and Sudan, the agency said on Thursday.