PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Aug 30

* The Superjet is modern and has foreign partners, but it is up against perceptions about Russian air safety.

* In tapping Alan B. Krueger on Monday to lead the Council of Economic Advisers, President Obama has picked an economist well known for his studies of labor markets just as the president is about to announce a renewed push for job creation policies as early as next week.

* Labor Board's exiting leader responds to critics: Wilma B. Liebman, who asked not to be reappointed as chairwoman, said the agency was misunderstood.

* A forecast by Jean-Claude Trichet, the head of Europe's central bank, indicated that it might not be as willing to raise interest rates.

* Contract talks between the United Automobile Workers and the Detroit carmakers are entering a more intense phase, with the union pressing for wage increases for entry-level workers as a critical part of a new national labor agreement.

* Two of Greece's biggest lenders, Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and Eurobank EFGr.AT, announced plans on Monday to merge, a deal that could help increase confidence in the country's beleaguered economy.

* In Primm, Nevada, on the California border, a chain of casinos has been aggressively courting Latino gamblers, a marketing move that has paid off.

* Bank of America announced on Monday that it would sell about half of its China Construction Bank holdings to a group of unidentified investors, in a deal expected to raise $8.3 billion.

* Wall Street surged in a broad rally on Monday as a merger between big Greek banks provided rare encouraging news from debt-stricken Europe, while a rebound in American consumer spending calmed fears of a new recession.

* The New York State comptroller's office has rejected a $27 million contract with a News Corporation subsidiary to build a data system for tracking student performance, as fallout widens against the international media conglomerate due to a phone hacking scandal in Britain.

* The United States Tax Court rejected a bid by the Internal Revenue Service to collect $3.9 million from the estate of the former Enron chief Kenneth L. Lay and his wife.

* The Securities and Exchange Commission sued two Florida men, claiming that they had defrauded teachers and retirees in a $22 million Ponzi scheme by posing as a private equity fund while enriching themselves.