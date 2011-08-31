PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Aug 31

Aug 31 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Charities see smaller Wall Street donations: While the financial industry has slowly returned from crisis, nonprofits that depend on its gifts are still hurting.

* Exxon Mobil struck an agreement to explore for oil in a Russian sector of the Arctic Ocean that is opening for drilling in a deal that could grow to $500 billion over time.

* Fed divisions led to a compromise on interest rates: Debate over aid for the economy ended with the current low-interest-rate commitment, according to minutes from Aug. 9.

* Nevada's attorney general wants to end a broad mortgage agreement it struck with Bank of America in 2008.

* Where pay for chiefs outstrips U.S. taxes: The authors of a new study said their findings suggested that current United States business policy was rewarding tax avoidance rather than innovation.

* Ford Motor and Zipcar are expected to announce a partnership in which the automaker will supply its vehicles to Zipcar rental locations on 250 college and university campuses.

* AT&T plans to bring back jobs sent abroad: Seeking good will for its $39 billion deal to buy T-Mobile USA, the company plans to announce that it will restore 5,000 outsourced call-center jobs.

* A federal bankruptcy judge approved a plan by Lehman's bankruptcy estate to pay out about $65 billion to creditors.

* Frank Quattrone has successfully fended off charges and lawsuits stemming from the first Internet boom. But one decade-old shareholder lawsuit is now going to trial.

* Italy's cost of borrowing falls in latest bond sale; Central Bank action is credited: The country's auction of 10-year bonds was the first since the European Central Bank intervened to help push down interest rates.

* Some European financial institutions should have booked bigger losses on their Greek government bond holdings in recent results announcements, the International Accounting Standards Board said in a letter to market regulators.

* Jean-Claude Trichet, the president of the European Central Bank, acknowledged on Monday that growth in the euro zone could be weaker than expected, suggesting that the central bank might be more reluctant to raise interest rates again.

* At NLRB, flurry of acts for unions as chief exits: The National Labor Relations Board announced three decisions made before the term of its chairwoman, Wilma B. Liebman, ended Sunday.

* Stocks closed higher on Tuesday, despite new reports on consumer attitudes and housing that showed a mixed economic recovery.

* Hewlett-Packard says its tablet liquidation sale was such a hit that it is making some more tablets to liquidate.

* With his sights set on Clorox, the activist investor Carl C. Icahn is ending his long-running battle over control of Lions Gate Entertainment .

* Echoing a call by Warren E. Buffett, members of the European wealthy elite are urging their governments to raise their taxes or enact special levies to help reduce growing budget deficits.

* With fleets of electric cars starting to hit the roads, the next big mother lode for salvage companies is expected to be the expensive, newfangled batteries powering them.

* Nearly three months ago, Comcast agreed to pay $4.38 billion for its NBC Universal subsidiary to carry the four Olympics from 2014 to 2020. On Tuesday, NBC made a critical hire, naming Jim Bell, the executive producer of the "Today" show, as its top Olympic producer for the 2012 London Games.

* Macarthur Coal , an Australian mining company that has been the subject of multiple takeover bids over the last year and a half, bowed on Tuesday to an improved offer from ArcelorMittal and Peabody Energy , valuing Macarthur at about 4.8 billion Australian dollars, or $5.2 billion.

* India's growth rate continued to slide in the second quarter of the year, falling to 7.7 percent, the government reported Tuesday. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)