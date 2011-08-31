PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Aug 31

Aug 31 The following were the top stories in The
* Charities see smaller Wall Street donations: While the
financial industry has slowly returned from crisis, nonprofits
that depend on its gifts are still hurting.
* Exxon Mobil struck an agreement to explore for oil
in a Russian sector of the Arctic Ocean that is opening for
drilling in a deal that could grow to $500 billion over time.
* Fed divisions led to a compromise on interest rates:
Debate over aid for the economy ended with the current
low-interest-rate commitment, according to minutes from Aug. 9.
* Nevada's attorney general wants to end a broad mortgage
agreement it struck with Bank of America in 2008.
* Where pay for chiefs outstrips U.S. taxes: The authors of
a new study said their findings suggested that current United
States business policy was rewarding tax avoidance rather than
innovation.
* Ford Motor and Zipcar are expected to
announce a partnership in which the automaker will supply its
vehicles to Zipcar rental locations on 250 college and
university campuses.
* AT&T plans to bring back jobs sent abroad: Seeking
good will for its $39 billion deal to buy T-Mobile USA, the
company plans to announce that it will restore 5,000 outsourced
call-center jobs.
* A federal bankruptcy judge approved a plan by Lehman's
bankruptcy estate to pay out about $65 billion to creditors.
* Frank Quattrone has successfully fended off charges and
lawsuits stemming from the first Internet boom. But one
decade-old shareholder lawsuit is now going to trial.
* Italy's cost of borrowing falls in latest bond sale;
Central Bank action is credited: The country's auction of
10-year bonds was the first since the European Central Bank
intervened to help push down interest rates.
* Some European financial institutions should have booked
bigger losses on their Greek government bond holdings in recent
results announcements, the International Accounting Standards
Board said in a letter to market regulators.
* Jean-Claude Trichet, the president of the European Central
Bank, acknowledged on Monday that growth in the euro zone could
be weaker than expected, suggesting that the central bank might
be more reluctant to raise interest rates again.
* At NLRB, flurry of acts for unions as chief exits: The
National Labor Relations Board announced three decisions made
before the term of its chairwoman, Wilma B. Liebman, ended
Sunday.
* Stocks closed higher on Tuesday, despite new reports on
consumer attitudes and housing that showed a mixed economic
recovery.
* Hewlett-Packard says its tablet liquidation sale
was such a hit that it is making some more tablets to liquidate.
* With his sights set on Clorox, the activist investor Carl
C. Icahn is ending his long-running battle over control of Lions
Gate Entertainment .
* Echoing a call by Warren E. Buffett, members of the
European wealthy elite are urging their governments to raise
their taxes or enact special levies to help reduce growing
budget deficits.
* With fleets of electric cars starting to hit the roads,
the next big mother lode for salvage companies is expected to be
the expensive, newfangled batteries powering them.
* Nearly three months ago, Comcast agreed to pay $4.38
billion for its NBC Universal subsidiary to carry the four
Olympics from 2014 to 2020. On Tuesday, NBC made a critical
hire, naming Jim Bell, the executive producer of the "Today"
show, as its top Olympic producer for the 2012 London Games.
* Macarthur Coal , an Australian mining company that
has been the subject of multiple takeover bids over the last
year and a half, bowed on Tuesday to an improved offer from
ArcelorMittal and Peabody Energy , valuing
Macarthur at about 4.8 billion Australian dollars, or $5.2
billion.
* India's growth rate continued to slide in the second
quarter of the year, falling to 7.7 percent, the government
reported Tuesday.
