PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Sept 1

* The Justice Department challenged a merger of AT&T
and T-Mobile to spur competition and innovation, but analysts
question whether T-Mobile's independence will serve that goal.
* Sprint Nextel may get its way - or at least that is
what investors are thinking. Shares of the nation's third
largest cellular carrier were up nearly 8 percent in early
afternoon trading on Wednesday, after the Justice Department
moved to block AT&T's proposed merger with T-Mobile USA.
* A Silicon Valley maker of solar power arrays that was
started with high hopes and $527 million in loans from the
federal government said on Wednesday that it would cease
operations. The failure of the company - and the loss to
taxpayers - is likely to renew the debate in Washington about
the wisdom of clean energy subsidies and loan guarantees.
President Obama praised the company, Solyndra, for its advanced
technology during a visit last year. But in a statement on
Wednesday, Solyndra said its business had run into
trouble because of difficult global business conditions,
including slowing demand for solar panels, and stiff
competition.
* Measuring economic development against China seems to be a
national obsession in India.
* The Federal Trade Commission denounced "sweetheart deals"
in which some drug makers promise not to introduce their own
generic versions if a potential competitor delays its entry into
the market.
* Memo to Exxon : Business with Russia might involve
guns and balaclavas: A raid of BP offices in Moscow
underscored the uncertain nature of dealing with state-run
companies.
* Bank of New York Mellon's chief executive and
chairman, Robert P. Kelly, has stepped down, the bank said,
citing "differences in approaches to managing the company."
* Asian stocks climbed Thursday following gains on Wall
Street that were driven by positive manufacturing data and hopes
that the Federal Reserve may to unveil another round of
stimulus.
* Until the end, August was a difficult month for Wall
Street. Capping a period characterized by wild swings of
hundreds of points, all three major indexes finished the month
lower, despite rising for the day.
* Sony , Toshiba and Hitachi
announced on Wednesday that they would work with a
government-backed fund to spin off and merge their
liquid-crystal display businesses, joining forces in the face of
rising global competition.
