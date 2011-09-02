PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Sept 2

Sept 2 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The federal agency that oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is expected to sue Bank of America , Goldman Sachs and others, accusing them of failures in vetting mortgages during the housing bubble.

* Should the Justice Department's lawsuit kill the proposed merger of AT&T and T-Mobile USA, some analysts say it could harm T-Mobile, its competitiveness sapped by months of limbo.

* The names of 25 government lawyers are listed on the last page of the Justice Department's lawsuit seeking to block the proposed $39 billion merger between AT&T and T-Mobile USA.

* Banks are doing their part to push through a second bailout for Greece, but the deal is shaping up to be better for them than for the Greeks.

* Spain auctioned off another round of debt on Thursday as the government rushed to enshrine stricter budget discipline in the Constitution.

* Some American, Japanese and European solar companies still have a technological edge over Chinese rivals, but seldom a cost advantage, analysts say.

* Schools are incorporating more stylish clothes into their dress codes, and retailers have been happily catering to the changes.

* Michael Arrington, who writes about start-ups for the TechCrunch blog, is opening a fund to invest in the same kinds of companies.

* In a midyear update, the White House budget office projects a 9 percent jobless rate next year, but a declining budget deficit.

* Anticipation of President Obama's plan for creating jobs while cutting deficits, now heightened by the scheduling controversy over his prime time address to Congress next Thursday, has turned on an question: Will he go big and highlight his sharp differences with Republicans, or will he be pragmatic and downsize his ideas to get Republican votes?

* Four consumer advocates said that they would no longer participate in discussions by a task force that was intended to draft new guidelines to make window blinds safer for children.

* Five more patients who were being treated with the drug Avastin for eye disease have been blinded, according to one of the patients and medical professionals.

* The premium cable channel Starz said Thursday that it would not renew its closely watched distribution deal with Netflix , delivering the online streaming service a major, although not entirely unexpected, blow.

* Despite the volatile stock market, an East Coast hurricane and predictions of delayed back-to-school purchases, Americans continued buying at a fast pace in August.

* Despite disruptions from Hurricane Irene and signs of a slowing economy, Americans bought more cars in August.

* A Chinese environmental group has singled out Apple for criticism, accusing the company's Chinese suppliers of discharging polluted waste and toxic metals into surrounding communities and threatening public health.

* In a surprising development, the Mets announced on Thursday that they had ended their protracted negotiations to sell a minority share of the team for $200 million to David Einhorn, a hedge fund manager.

* Manufacturing unexpectedly grew in August and fewer Americans filed new claims for jobless benefits last week despite a slump in confidence that threatened to push the economy back into recession, economic reports showed on Thursday.

* A federal judge on Thursday overturned a $1.3 billion verdict against SAP , calling it "grossly excessive."

* Wendy's , the operator of more than 6,500 fast-food restaurants, said its chief executive, Roland Smith, was stepping down this month as the company remakes its menu to compete with McDonald's .