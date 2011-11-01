PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Nov 1

Nov 1 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Time Warner Inc wants to cut back its overhead, including office space, so that it can continue investing in its shows, movies and journalism.

* Regulators have discovered that hundreds of millions of dollars in customer money have gone missing from MF Global Holdings Ltd , the brokerage firm run by Jon S. Corzine.

* The findings of a federal investigation released Monday raised new questions about the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's handling of the 2008 bailout of American International Group .

* With MF Global Holdings filing for bankruptcy on Monday, investors pummeled many financial stocks, fearful that problems were lurking on the books of other Wall Street firms.

* Solyndra, the failed solar company that became a political flashpoint, is selling off its equipment, but how much the auction will bring in is uncertain.

* Net income in the third quarter at the health insurer Humana Inc jumped 13 percent after another strong quarter of Medicare Advantage enrollment growth. Humana's shares also touched a 52-week high Monday after it forecast a better 2012 than some analysts expected.

* Japan moved on Wednesday to prop up the dollar and weaken the yen in a bid to protect its export-led economy, intervening in international currency markets for the first time since 2004.

* In a surprise move that jolted Europe and put his political future in play, Prime Minister George A. Papandreou announced Monday that his government would hold a referendum on a new aid package for Greece, putting austerity measures -- and potentially membership in the euro zone -- to a popular vote for the first time.