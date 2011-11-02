PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Nov 2

Nov 2 The following were the top stories on The
* The fall of MF Global , and the discovery that
hundreds of millions of dollars were missing from the firm's
customer accounts, have cast a dark cloud over Jon S. Corzine's
legacy.
* A vocal minority in Greece that has long called for a
return to the drachma might find itself with a growing group of
listeners.
* European debt crisis tightens its chokehold on global
markets: The declines wiped out gains of last week after the
Brussels deal, which initially led some investors to believe
Europe was addressing the Greek problem.
* John A. Paulson, the billionaire hedge fund manager who
made his fortune betting against subprime mortgages, has been
fodder for Wall Street gossip as rivals wondered whether
investors would bolt after suffering staggering losses this
year. At least for now, pensions, endowments and wealthy
individuals are standing by their money manager.
* A California company is working to network a fleet of
oceangoing robots to measure the data of the sea.
* In retreat, Bank of America cancels debit card
fee: The decision came after three competitors said they were
backing away from their plans to levy similar charges.
* U.S. judge bars a suit for victims of Madoff: The judge
ruled that the trustee, Irving H. Picard, did not have the legal
right to pursue $20 billion in combined damage claims against
JPMorgan Chase & Company and UBS .
* Pickups, S.U.V.'s and crossovers sold well in October, as
consumers replaced old vehicles and businesses replaced aging
fleets.
* The Securities and Exchange Commission should have kept
thousands of documents it destroyed after preliminary
investigations of financial firms over nearly two decades,
according to a government report released Tuesday.
* The State Department defended its decision to award a
sensitive environmental impact study on the Keystone XL pipeline
to a company that had previous ties to TransCanada , the
company seeking a permit for the 1,700-mile project, which would
run from the tar sands of Alberta to the Gulf of Mexico.
* The federal government sued one of the nation's largest
privately held mortgage brokers on Tuesday, saying its
decade-long lending practices amounted to fraud and cost the
government hundreds of millions of dollars and forced thousands
of American homeowners to lose their homes.
* Manufacturing grew more slowly in October, hampered by
weaker demand for exports and slower production at factories.
* Pfizer , the world's largest drug company,
surprised Wall Street in a good way Tuesday with
higher-than-expected quarterly sales and an aggressive plan to
respond to looming generic competition to Lipitor, the
top-selling drug in the world.
* Credit Suisse , the second-largest Swiss bank
after UBS , said on Tuesday that its third-quarter
profit rose 12 percent to 683 million Swiss francs, even as the
bank announced a further 1,500 job cuts as a result of the weak
global economy and continued volatility in the financial
markets.
* Agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland said its
profit slumped on soaring corn prices and poor oilseed
processing margins. But it said that trading revenue on
commodities was higher, allowing it to navigate choppy markets
better than its rivals.
* Nomura Holdings , the largest Japanese investment
bank, posted its first quarterly loss in more than two years,
warning on Tuesday that it would make steep cuts as the European
debt crisis and a slowing global economy crimped earnings.