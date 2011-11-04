版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 4日 星期五

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Nov 4

Nov 4 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Jon Corzine, the head of MF Global , carried significant weight in the worlds of Washington and Wall Street, and he used it to stop the plans of financial regulators.

* In Mario Draghi's first meeting as president, the bank lowered Europe's benchmark rate to 1.25 percent amid gloomy economic reports and tension over Greece.

* Prime Minister George Papandreou of Greece said a vote on his country's new debt deal with the euro zone was unnecessary after he won a measure of support from his opposition.

* BNP Paribas SA , the largest French bank, said it was writing off 60 percent of the value of its Greek debt holdings, a belated acknowledgement that the loans were largely unrecoverable.

* Following a high demand by investors for shares, Groupon priced its initial public offering at $20, above the expected range of $16-$18. The stock sale values the company at $12.65 billion.

* Google Inc made an unusually wide-reaching change to its search algorithm to show more real-time results.

* TPG Capital has signed a nondisclosure agreement with Yahoo Inc , becoming one of the first private equity firms to begin formal due diligence as the Internet company weighs a sale of some or all of itself.

* Bank of America has developed a plan to issue nearly $3 billion in common stock to raise capital and reduce debt, changing course after saying for months that it did not intend to sell new shares.

* The British drug company GlaxoSmithKline said Thursday that it had agreed to pay $3 billion to settle United States government civil and criminal investigations into its sales practices for numerous drugs.

* Stanford University will open an institution aimed at alleviating poverty in developing nations, using $150 million donated by a Silicon Valley investor and his wife.

* Gerald McEntee, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees for three decades, said on Thursday that he would step down next June.

