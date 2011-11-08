PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Nov 8

Nov 8 The following were the top stories on The
* An analysis of enforcement actions found at least 51 cases
in which 19 Wall Street firms were accused of breaking antifraud
laws they had agreed never to breach.
* The prospect of a new transitional government in Greece
and signs that Silvio Berlusconi's hold on power in Italy was
weakening did little to reassure investors.
* Bond rates are being driven to levels that earlier forced
Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek bailouts.
* Ten days after President Nicolas Sarkozy of France warned
that the European debt crisis had imposed a "new reality" on the
country's finances, his government on Monday presented a dose of
realism: about 19 billion euros worth, about $26 billion, of
proposed new budget cuts and tax increases as part of an
aggressive effort to preserve the country's top-level credit
rating.
* Greece's two main political parties have been told they
must co-sign a letter pledging support for the country's bailout
terms in order to secure an 8 billion euro loan needed to stave
off default, the head of the 17 euro zone finance ministers,
Jean-Claude Juncker, said late Monday.
* Greeks awaited word Monday on the formation of a unity
government under a new leader after Prime Minister George A.
Papandreou and his chief rival agreed to create a transitional
administration to oversee the country's debt-relief deal with
the European Union and then hold early elections. Papandreou
agreed to resign once the details were completed.
* Fed up with banks, many consumers now use Wal-Mart
to cash their paychecks, pay bills or buy a prepaid debit card -
all at significantly lower costs.
* The revelation that more than $1 billion in merger payouts
were used to hide losses could make the Olympus scandal one of
the biggest cases of accounting fraud in corporate history.
* The sluggish economy and Dodd-Frank restrictions are
affecting bankers' compensation, leading to the weakest bonus
season since the financial crisis.
* Doug Morris, the new chief of Sony Music Entertainment,
says his goal is to "create the pre-eminent record company in
the world."
* China's policy makers have created an artificial credit
crunch in order to keep inflation in check, biting into business
growth, real estate prices and lending.
* Gary Gensler's recusal from the MF Global investigation
comes at a critical juncture for the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.
* The State Department's inspector general will conduct a
special investigation of the handling of the pending decision on
the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in response to reports of
improper pressure on policy makers and possible conflicts of
interest, according to documents released on Monday.
* The Census Bureau on Monday released what it says is a
more accurate measure of poverty in America. The new measure
shows more poverty among the elderly, but less among children
and African-Americans.
* Republican members of a Congressional panel seeking ways
to cut the federal budget deficit indicated on Monday that they
might allow some additional tax revenue as part of a deal with
Democrats.