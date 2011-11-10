PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Nov 10

Nov 10 The New York Times reported the following
stories on its business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Larry Page returned to the helm of Google Inc to
find it bloated, unwieldy and hard to move quickly. He's working
to change all that.
* Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, struggled to
find a new government as anxious investors drove Italian bond
rates above 7 percent and the markets tumbled worldwide.
* Investors dumped their holdings of Italian government
bonds, prompting a global stock market sell-off.
* Chinese solar panel manufacturers, which had virtually no
presence in the American market three years ago, now hold more
than half of it.
* The European Union is expected to overtake the United
States as the world's biggest oil importer in 2015, the
International Energy Agency said Wednesday in its annual report.
* General Motors Co reported its seventh consecutive
quarterly profit on Wednesday but stressed the need for more
cost cutting as profit margins declined. It also warned of a
more difficult end to the year than Wall Street was
anticipating.
* Cisco Systems Inc reported that net income fell 8
percent to $1.8 billion, or 33 cents a share, from the same
quarter a year ago, somewhat better than analysts had expected.
* Alabama's Jefferson County filed for bankruptcy court
protection on Wednesday in the biggest municipal bankruptcy in
U.S. history.
* HSBC reported third-quarter earnings at its
investment banking unit that disappointed some analysts
Wednesday and said that troubles at its North American mortgage
business reemerged as some customers stopped interest payments.
* A federal health agency on Wednesday restored to its Web
site a database of doctor disciplinary actions two months after
removing it from the Internet in response to a doctor's
complaints.
* The European Commission is planning a legal change next
year that may prompt U.S. Web giants like Google and Facebook to
rethink how they store and process consumer data, raising the
prospect of a trans-Atlantic dispute over Internet privacy.
* Federal prosecutors charged seven men with orchestrating
an Internet scheme that infected more than four million
computers with malicious software and generated profits through
online advertisements.
* Toyota Motor Corp is recalling about 420,000 of
some of its most popular vehicles because an engine issue may
cause an unexpected increase in steering effort.