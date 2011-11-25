PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Nov 25

Nov 25 The New York Times reported the
following stories on its business pages on Friday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* Chancellor Angela Merkel repeated her opposition to bonds
from euro zone countries and an expansion of the European
Central Bank's role as quick responses to the sovereign debt
crisis.
* AT&T and T-Mobile USA edged closer to scrapping
their proposed merger, saying on Thursday that they had
withdrawn their application to the Federal Communications
Commission to join their cellular phone operations.
* The Indian government decided on Thursday to allow foreign
retailers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Tesco to
open stores in the country, the first time that policy makers
have moved to open India's vast and fast-growing retail market
to outsiders.
* On the eve of a highly anticipated board meeting that will
be attended by Olympus Corp's ousted president, Michael
Woodford, the company said the board was prepared to step down
once the company was on the road to recovery from an accounting
scandal.
* USEC Inc, the only American-owned company capable
of enriching uranium, is asking for government help to modernize
its plant and remain in business.
* Federal lawmakers, bank regulators and law enforcement
officials are broadening their efforts to ensure that the
growing number of oil and gas leases being signed by landowners
across the country comply with mortgage rules and do not create
new risks.