PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Nov 30

* After resisting for a decade, the parent company of
American Airlines announced Tuesday that it would now follow a
strategy that the rest of the industry chose long ago: filing
for bankruptcy protection so it can shed debt, cut labor costs
and find a way back to profitability.
* As it loses its patent for Lipitor, the top-selling
cholesterol drug, on Wednesday, Pfizer is completing
relationships and shoring up discounts - like a reduced
co-payment of $4 a month versus the $10 customers would pay for
many generic prescriptions.
* Accusing Facebook of engaging in "unfair and deceptive"
practices, the federal government on Tuesday announced a broad
settlement that requires the company to respect the privacy
wishes of its users and subjects it to regular privacy audits
for the next 20 years.
* Standard & Poor's on Tuesday downgraded some of the
world's largest financial institutions, another blow to an
industry that continues to struggle three years after the
darkest hours of the financial crisis. The agency lowered by one
notch its long-term credit ratings on some of the biggest and
best-known banks in the United States, including Bank of America
, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley
and JPMorgan Chase.
* The chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, said
Tuesday that because of the slowdown in the euro zone, British
economic growth this year and next would be slower than forecast
in March and "debt will not fall as fast as we'd hoped."
* With the euro zone debt crisis worsening by the day,
finance ministers from the 17 countries that use the currency
approved more loans on Tuesday to stave off a Greek default and
agreed to bolster their bailout fund.