PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Dec 1

Dec 1 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Zynga, the fast-growing online game maker, plans to value itself at up to $10 billion in its initial public offering, according to two people briefed on the matter.

* Six central banks, including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, said they had agreed to lower the cost of borrowing dollars for foreign banks.

* Market indexes gained more than 4 percent after central banks acted to contain the debt crisis in the euro zone. But a half-dozen similar rallies made recently have quickly withered.

* The European Commission on Thursday is expected to propose a new market-based system for allocating takeoff and landing slots at airports to help increase efficiency and reduce travel delays.

* Michael C. Woodford, who was fired as chief executive of Olympus after blowing the whistle on dubious spending, said Thursday that he was resigning from the board.

* After decades of bitter relations, Boeing and the machinists' union vowed a new era of cooperation on Wednesday as they announced a far-reaching four-year contract extension that would raise wages, improve pensions and add thousands of new assembly jobs in Washington State to build an updated version of its 737 jet.

* Yahoo's directors are leaning toward selling a minority stake in the company to an investor group instead of selling the business outright, after a meeting of the company's board on Wednesday, according to people briefed on the matter.

* Three senators on Wednesday asked the drug maker Pfizer and five other health companies to detail their agreements to block prescriptions of generic versions of the cholesterol drug Lipitor and sell only the Pfizer brand-name version. The action came as the patent expired on Lipitor, the best-selling drug in history.

* Time Warner announced on Wednesday that it had selected the head of a digital advertising firm to run its Time Inc. magazine unit. The company said that Laura Lang, chief executive of Digitas, would take over the world's largest magazine company, which publishes 21 titles in the United States, including People, InStyle and Sports Illustrated.