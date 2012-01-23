PRESS DIGEST - New York Times -Jan 23

Jan 23 The New York Times reported the
following stories on its business pages on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis, who made the BlackBerry
a leading business tool but then presided over its precipitous
decline, said they would step down on Monday as co-chairmen and
co-chief executives of Research in Motion.
* As company boards prepare to vote on the annual
compensation of their senior executives, investors and the
government in Britain are pushing for ways to shrink what some
have called excessive pay packages.
Over the last two months, two of the country's biggest
investors stepped forward to declare their general disapproval
with the level of executive pay, and to call for investors to be
given more say over the packages.
* For adults, tablet computers and e-readers were the gifts
of choice, judging by a new report that indicates the number of
adults in the United States who own tablets and e-readers nearly
doubled from mid-December to early January.
The report, from the Pew Research Center's Internet and
American Life Project, found that the share of adults who owned
tablet computers increased to 19 percent from 10 percent, with
the same increase for adults who owned e-readers.
* The Federal Reserve, which does not like to surprise
financial markets, has worked unusually hard to prepare the
public for the changes to its communications policies that it
plans to introduce on Wednesday.
While the changes could make it easier for the Fed to move
ahead with another round of asset purchases later this year, by
helping to explain why the economy needs additional stimulus,
officials have indicated that any such plans remain on the back
burner, and may stay there so long as the economy continues to
recover.
* In negotiations on restructuring Greece's debt, the
country and its private creditors disagreed over how much
interest the new bonds would pay.