PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Jan 26

* The prominent money manager David Einhorn and his hedge fund, Greenlight Capital, were fined about $11 million by Britain's financial regulator on Wednesday for using confidential information to trade in the stock of a British pub chain.

* The Federal Reserve said it was not likely to raise interest rates until the end of 2014, adding 18 months to the expected duration of its response to the slump.

* After a haltingly poor performance in the middle of last year, Netflix reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday that exceeded analysts' expectations and a subscriber uptick that surpassed its own outlook.

The company posted total revenue of $875.6 million, up 47 percent from the quarter last year. As the company invested in content rights and spent more to gain new subscribers, its profit, $40.7 million, or 73 cents a share, was down nearly 14 percent from the quarter last year, when its profit was $47.1 million, or 87 cents a share.

* A new federal task force looking into fraud related to the housing crisis will begin by looking at big banks and investment firms on Wall Street.

* Ron Johnson, J.C. Penney's chief executive, said the company would adopt a three-tiered pricing structure and cut down on promotions.

* European banks have been busy. Financial institutions on the Continent have raised at least 40.7 billion euros, or $52.8 billion, in new capital as of the fourth quarter of last year, according to estimates by Citigroup.

The effort is part of policy makers' push to increase banks' core Tier 1 ratios, a measure of a firm's ability to weather financial shocks, to 9 percent by June.

* Hedge funds that loaded up on Greek bonds in the last month - betting on a quick gain - are now scrambling to sell those holdings, fearful that European policy makers will force them to take a deep and binding haircut on the debt.

But walking away from the trade may not be that easy. While the money managers had little problem snapping up the bonds from European banks eager to sell, the pool of potential buyers is drying up.