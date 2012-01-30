PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Jan 30

Jan 30 The New York Times reported the
* Exxon Mobil said on Sunday that it has agreed to
sell its Japanese subsidiary to TonenGeneral Sekiyu, a
major refinery operator in Japan, for about $3.9 billion.
* ABB of Sweden is near a deal to buy Thomas &
Betts, an American maker of electrical connectors, for
about $4 billion in cash, a person briefed on the matter said on
Sunday.
* The Royal Bank of Scotland's chief executive,
Stephen Hester, will not accept a £1 million ($1.5 million)
bonus that drew criticism from the British public and
politicians, the bank said Sunday.
* Bruce Seidel, who oversaw shows for the Food Network and
the Cooking Channel on cable, is moving online to a forthcoming
food channel for YouTube.
* Five large American banks, including JP Morgan Chase
and Goldman Sachs, have more than $80 billion of
exposure to Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Greece, the most
economically stressed nations in the euro currency zone,
according to a New York Times analysis of the banks' financial
disclosures.
* As European Union leaders prepared for a summit meeting on
Monday in Brussels that will seek ways to spur economic growth,
Greece's prime minister struck a different tone on Sunday,
suggesting that the three leaders in his fractious coalition
were prepared to back additional austerity measures and reforms
needed to receive a second bailout.
* RIM, Apple and Android phones now
equally share the workplace market. In a recent global survey of
information workers -- people who use a computer or another
smart device for at least an hour a day -- Forrester Research
found that 27 percent of smartphone users said they had an
Android phone; 26 percent, a BlackBerry; and 24 percent, an
iPhone. "Android and Apple together are eating BlackBerry's
lunch," said Frank Gillett, a Forrester analyst.