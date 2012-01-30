PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Jan 30

Jan 30 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Exxon Mobil said on Sunday that it has agreed to sell its Japanese subsidiary to TonenGeneral Sekiyu, a major refinery operator in Japan, for about $3.9 billion.

* ABB of Sweden is near a deal to buy Thomas & Betts, an American maker of electrical connectors, for about $4 billion in cash, a person briefed on the matter said on Sunday.

* The Royal Bank of Scotland's chief executive, Stephen Hester, will not accept a £1 million ($1.5 million) bonus that drew criticism from the British public and politicians, the bank said Sunday.

* Bruce Seidel, who oversaw shows for the Food Network and the Cooking Channel on cable, is moving online to a forthcoming food channel for YouTube.

* Five large American banks, including JP Morgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, have more than $80 billion of exposure to Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Greece, the most economically stressed nations in the euro currency zone, according to a New York Times analysis of the banks' financial disclosures.

* As European Union leaders prepared for a summit meeting on Monday in Brussels that will seek ways to spur economic growth, Greece's prime minister struck a different tone on Sunday, suggesting that the three leaders in his fractious coalition were prepared to back additional austerity measures and reforms needed to receive a second bailout.

* RIM, Apple and Android phones now equally share the workplace market. In a recent global survey of information workers -- people who use a computer or another smart device for at least an hour a day -- Forrester Research found that 27 percent of smartphone users said they had an Android phone; 26 percent, a BlackBerry; and 24 percent, an iPhone. "Android and Apple together are eating BlackBerry's lunch," said Frank Gillett, a Forrester analyst.