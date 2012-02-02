PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Feb 2

Feb 2 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The social network company Facebook announced its $5 billion public offering on Wednesday afternoon, which is expected to value the whole company at $75 billion to $100 billion. Ultimately, that offering will mint a lot of billionaires and millionaires.

* Sony on Wednesday picked Kazuo Hirai, a video game executive who led a turnaround of its PlayStation business, as its next president and chief executive, in a bid to regain some of its magic.

Hirai, 51, Sony's chief of consumer electronics and games, had been widely expected to succeed Howard Stringer, who has led Sony as chief executive since 2005.

* American Airlines laid out for the first time on Wednesday what it will expect its employees to give up in its restructuring process -- and the proposal was far worse than they feared.

The airline, which filed for bankruptcy in November, said it wanted to get rid of 13,000 workers, or 16 percent of its work force.

* New-vehicle sales in the United States were unexpectedly strong in January, an early sign that the auto industry could have its best year since 2007, carmakers and analysts said Wednesday.

Sales increased 11.4 percent from January 2011, according to the research firm Autodata. The industry's annual selling rate, an important measure of its health, climbed to 14.18 million, the highest in more than two years.

* Despite the best efforts of European politicians to place a quarantine fence around the Greek economy, the crisis there continues to plague Portugal.

The authorities in Lisbon insist otherwise, but investors are predicting that Portugal will be next in line to impose losses on bondholders as it struggles to meet the terms of a 78 billion-euro, or $103 billion, bailout agreement struck with international creditors last May.

* Malaysian regulators granted an initial operating license late Wednesday for a giant rare earth metals refinery that has been at the center of a dispute over radioactive waste management.

The refinery is expected to open in this year's second quarter. It is intended to offer an alternative for Western companies that now depend on Chinese producers.

* Federal prosecutors accused three former Credit Suisse traders of inflating the value of mortgage bonds in 2007 just as the housing market was deteriorating.