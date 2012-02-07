PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Feb 7

The following were the top stories in The New York Times
business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* DocX, a unit of Lender Processing Services Inc
that provided home foreclosure services to lenders across the
nation, has been indicted on forgery charges by a Missouri grand
jury - one of the few criminal actions to follow reports of
widespread improprieties against homeowners.
* Greece said it would cut 15,000 state jobs this year as
part of new austerity measures it intends to adopt to secure new
debt agreements. Athens is racing to push through economic
changes that will persuade its private sector creditors to grant
easier debt repayment terms and prompt Europe to release 130
billion euros, or $171 billion, in the next round of bailout
money it needs to avoid defaulting on bond payments due in
March.
* The European Commission said it would continue charging
airlines for their greenhouse gas emissions, despite an
announcement from China that its carriers would be forbidden to
pay without its permission. The EU program, which began on Jan.
1, requires airlines to account for all emissions on flights
using European airports.
* MF Global first misused customer money on Oct.
26, five days before filing for bankruptcy, investigators said
on Monday, shedding new light on the extent of potential
wrongdoing at the brokerage firm and the chaos that prompted the
breach.