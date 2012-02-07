PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Feb 7

The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* DocX, a unit of Lender Processing Services Inc that provided home foreclosure services to lenders across the nation, has been indicted on forgery charges by a Missouri grand jury - one of the few criminal actions to follow reports of widespread improprieties against homeowners.

* Greece said it would cut 15,000 state jobs this year as part of new austerity measures it intends to adopt to secure new debt agreements. Athens is racing to push through economic changes that will persuade its private sector creditors to grant easier debt repayment terms and prompt Europe to release 130 billion euros, or $171 billion, in the next round of bailout money it needs to avoid defaulting on bond payments due in March.

* The European Commission said it would continue charging airlines for their greenhouse gas emissions, despite an announcement from China that its carriers would be forbidden to pay without its permission. The EU program, which began on Jan. 1, requires airlines to account for all emissions on flights using European airports.

* MF Global first misused customer money on Oct. 26, five days before filing for bankruptcy, investigators said on Monday, shedding new light on the extent of potential wrongdoing at the brokerage firm and the chaos that prompted the breach.