PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Feb 9

* After months of painstaking talks, government authorities and five of the nation's biggest banks have agreed to a $26 billion settlement that could provide relief to nearly two million current and former American homeowners harmed by the bursting of the housing bubble, state and federal officials said.

* For the first time in over three decades, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission is expected to decide to grant a license to build a nuclear reactor. The vote is on two new reactors at the Southern Company's Alvin W. Vogtle plant near Augusta, Georgia. It would be the first vote on a construction license since 1978, a year before the Three Mile Island accident in Pennsylvania.

* On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced that it had sold assets with a face value of $6.2 billion to Goldman Sachs, which trumped four other investment banks for the securities. This was its second major sale this year of assets acquired in the 2008 government bailout of insurer American International Group Inc.

* Drawing on a string of improved economic data, advisers to President Obama have updated their forecasts in recent days and now project that the economy will create two million jobs this year if stimulus measures are extended, which could reduce the unemployment rate to about 8 percent by year's end.

* The Federal Reserve released a brief statement on Wednesday saying it had postponed a closed-door meeting about Capital One's $9 billion takeover of ING Groep NV's U.S. online banking unit ING Direct, though it did not explain the cause of the delay.

* Talks between Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and the three political leaders in his government stalled early Thursday, but the leaders pledged to resume talks in order to reach an agreement on austerity measures demanded by Greece's financial backers in return for a $170 billion bailout.