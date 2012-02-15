版本:
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Feb 15

Feb 15 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The health care products giant Johnson & Johnson continued to market an artificial hip in Europe and elsewhere overseas after the Food and Drug Administration rejected its sale in the United States based on a review of company safety studies.

* A proposed wireless broadband network that would provide voice and Internet service using airwaves once reserved for satellite-telephone transmissions should be shelved because it interferes with GPS technology, the Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday. The news appears to squash the near-term hopes for the network pushed by LightSquared , a Virginia company that is majority-owned by Philip Falcone, a New York hedge fund manager.

* Yahoo's talks to sell back most of its stakes in Alibaba of China and Yahoo Japan to its Asian partners have collapsed, according to people briefed on the matter.

* Counterfeit versions of Roche's multibillion cancer drug Avastin have been distributed in the United States, the Swiss drug maker and its United States biotech unit, Genentech, said on Tuesday.

* Regulators on Tuesday approved Capital One's $9 billion acquisition of ING Groep NV's U.S. online banking unit ING Direct USA, casting aside criticism that the deal would create the next too-big-too-fail banking behemoth.

* A team of European and American mathematicians and cryptographers have discovered an unexpected weakness in the encryption system widely used worldwide for online shopping, banking, e-mail and other Internet services intended to remain private and secure.

* Members of a House-Senate committee charged with writing a measure to extend a payroll tax reduction and provide added unemployment benefits reached a tentative agreement Tuesday evening, with Republicans and Democrats claiming a degree of political victory in a fight with significant election-year implications.

