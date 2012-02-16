PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Feb 16

Feb 16 The following were the top stories
* An audit by San Francisco county officials of about 400
recent foreclosures there determined that almost all involved
either legal violations or suspicious documentation, according
to a report released Wednesday.
* Distrustful of Greek politicians, European leaders
considered a plan on Wednesday to hold back a significant share
of the $171 billion bailout for the deeply indebted country even
if Athens passes the austerity measures demanded by its
international lenders.
* Robert Zoellick will step down as president of the World
Bank when his five-year term expires on June 30, the
Washington-based institution announced on Wednesday.
* Besieged by international sanctions over the Iranian
nuclear program including a planned oil embargo by Europe, Iran
warned six European buyers on Wednesday that it might strike
first by immediately cutting them off from Iranian oil.
* General Motors said Wednesday that its salaried
employees would stop accumulating pension benefits later this
year as the company tried to narrow a large shortfall in its
retirement funds.
* The Federal Reserve is not inclined to begin a round of
asset purchases unless economic conditions deteriorate,
according to the minutes of the most recent meeting of its
policy-making committee. The Fed's leaders did not see evidence
that growth is accelerating, according to the minutes of the
committee's Jan. 24-25 meeting, released Wednesday. The central
bank continued to forecast that the domestic economy would grow
only modestly over the next year.