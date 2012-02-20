PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Feb 20

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
Feb 20 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The pair of deals to split EMI between Sony and Universal would give those music companies substantial advantages over Warner, the only other major player still in the market.
* State and local entities all across the country issue municipal bonds, which are often their lifeblood. But not all are adapting well to a new, more open world.
* The announcement Saturday that Foxconn Technology - one of the world's largest electronics manufacturers - will sharply raise salaries and reduce overtime at its Chinese factories signals that pressure from workers, international markets and concerns among Western consumers about working conditions is driving a fundamental shift that could accelerate an already rapidly changing Chinese economy.
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.