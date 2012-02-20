版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 20日 星期一 16:39 BJT

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Feb 20

Feb 20 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The pair of deals to split EMI between Sony and Universal would give those music companies substantial advantages over Warner, the only other major player still in the market.

* State and local entities all across the country issue municipal bonds, which are often their lifeblood. But not all are adapting well to a new, more open world.

* The announcement Saturday that Foxconn Technology - one of the world's largest electronics manufacturers - will sharply raise salaries and reduce overtime at its Chinese factories signals that pressure from workers, international markets and concerns among Western consumers about working conditions is driving a fundamental shift that could accelerate an already rapidly changing Chinese economy.

