PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Feb 21

Feb 21 The following were the top stories
on The New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Even as government officials prepare to unveil new
standards this week for how banks treat millions of Americans
facing foreclosure, housing advocates and homeowners are
skeptical the rules will be able to do something past efforts
have not -- provide a beleaguered borrower with one individual
to help them navigate the mortgage maze.
* Greece finally secured its second giant bailout early
Tuesday after eurozone finance ministers agreed to save it from
bankruptcy in exchange for severe austerity measures and subject
to strict conditions.
* The United States and Mexico reached an agreement on
Monday on regulating oil and gas development along their
maritime border in the Gulf of Mexico, ending years of
negotiations and potentially opening more than a million acres
to deepwater drilling.
* The Lloyds Banking Group, partly owned by the
British government after receiving a bailout, on Monday became
the first bank in Britain to cut past bonuses because of losses
that turned up later.
* URS, a construction and engineering firm, said on
Monday that it would acquire Flint Energy Services for
$1.25 billion, in a bid to bolster its presence in North
America's oil and gas industry.