PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Feb 22

* President Obama will ask Congress to scrub the corporate
tax code of dozens of loopholes and subsidies to reduce the top
rate to 28 percent, down from 35 percent, while giving
preferences to manufacturers that would set their maximum
effective rate at 25 percent, a senior administration official
said on Tuesday.
* Even after European leaders appeared to have averted a
chaotic default by Greece with an eleventh-hour deal for aid,
worries persist that a debt disaster on the Continent has merely
been delayed.
* A year before recalling an artificial hip, an executive at
Johnson & Johnson reported in an internal e-mail that
the Food and Drug Administration had refused to approve the
device, after reviewing company studies that showed it had
failed prematurely in "significant" numbers, requiring repeat
surgeries for patients.
* William C. Weldon, who presided over Johnson & Johnson
during one of the most tumultuous periods in its
history, will step down as chief executive in April, the company
announced Tuesday.
* Taxpayers have advanced almost $50 million in legal
payments to defend former executives of Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac in the three years since the government
rescued the giant mortgage companies, a regulatory analysis has
found.
* The holidays turned out to be a lot brighter at the high
end, judging by the results of four major retailers who reported
earnings on Tuesday.
Walmart, Macy's, Home Depot and Saks
Fifth Avenue all reported sales increases for their fourth
quarters ending in January. But while Walmart had to lower
prices so aggressively that it hurt its profit, retailers
focusing on higher-income customers crowed about the solid
prices those shoppers paid.
* The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is beginning an
inquiry into how banks levy overdraft fees they charge customers
who bounce checks or withdraw more than they have in their
accounts using debit cards or automated teller machines, the
head of the agency said Tuesday.