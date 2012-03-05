PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 5

March 5 The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Nearly two years after an explosion on an oil platform killed 11 workers and sent millions of gallons of oil gushing into the Gulf of Mexico, deepwater drilling has regained momentum in the gulf and is spreading around the world.

* The wave of incriminating headlines and the surging stock price reflect the cognitive dissonance generated by News Corp's phone hacking scandal. Even while Rupert Murdoch, the company's chairman and chief executive, has doubled down on one of the newspapers at the center of the worsening scandal, creating a new Sunday edition of The Sun, investors have been cheering the possibility that the negative news in Britain could prompt the company to spin off its newspapers.

* Emboldened by Rush Limbaugh's public apology over the weekend to a law school student whom he had called a "slut" and a "prostitute," critics of the radio talk show host are intensifying their online campaign against his advertisers.

* Apple has made its first attempt to quantify how many American jobs can be credited to the sale of its iPads and other products, a group that includes the Apple engineers who design the devices and the drivers who deliver them - even the people who build the trucks that get them there.