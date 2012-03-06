PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 6

March 6 The following were the top stories
* The Ford Motor Company began adding touch-screen
control systems to some of its most popular models two years ago
as a way to stand out from the rest of the industry and draw in
new customers.
But after many buyers grew frustrated with flaws in the
system, known as MyFord Touch and developed with Microsoft
, Ford's quality ratings plunged and a feature meant to
increase loyalty instead damaged perceptions of the company.
* Computerized patient records are unlikely to cut health
care costs and may actually encourage doctors to order expensive
tests more often, a study published on Monday concludes.
* Greece moved closer Monday to avoiding default when a
large group of private sector bondholders said that it would
participate in a restructuring through a bond swap.
* The Food and Drug Administration on Monday rejected an
application by Merck to combine a cholesterol-fighting
pill with the generic version of Lipitor.