PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 7

March 7 The following were the top stories
* A federal jury on Tuesday convicted R. Allen Stanford, a
Texas financier, on 13 out of 14 counts of fraud in connection
with a worldwide scheme that lasted more than two decades and
involved more than $7 billion in investments.
* Mitu Gulati, a Duke law professor, who with Lee Buchheit,
a New York lawyer, developed the blueprint for Greece's bond
write-off, says that similar deals would help other indebted
countries.
* India's mass production of generic versions of drugs
patented elsewhere helps poor people with treatment that would
otherwise be too costly, but drug companies say the knockoffs
stifle innovation.
* More than three years after Lehman Brothers filed for
bankruptcy, the estate of the failed Wall Street firm emerged
from Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday as a sliver of its former
self, devoted to paying off creditors.
* A World Bank report shows a broad reduction in extreme
poverty - and indicates that the global recession, contrary to
economists' expectations, did not increase poverty in the
developing world.