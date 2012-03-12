PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 12

March 12 The following were the top
* Some channels from Google Inc's YouTube, that
were announced in October are beginning to provide content,
raising hopes that they can attract enough subscribers to raise
advertising rates.
* A lawyer for banks said MBIA Inc's chief, Joseph
Brown, was "pregnant with inside information" on MBIA's pending
2009 restructuring when he bought company stock in the months
before the announcement.
* The Federal Reserve this week will release the results of
its latest stress tests, which are expected to show broadly
improved balance sheets at most institutions.
* Public remarks by Fed officials suggest a decision on
whether to continue efforts to stoke the economy will not come
before the policy committee's next meeting in April.
* A government decision to open wheat and barley export
sales has set off competition by companies worldwide looking for
a piece of the Canadian market.