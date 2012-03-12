版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 12日 星期一 14:33 BJT

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 12

March 12 The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Some channels from Google Inc's YouTube, that were announced in October are beginning to provide content, raising hopes that they can attract enough subscribers to raise advertising rates.

* A lawyer for banks said MBIA Inc's chief, Joseph Brown, was "pregnant with inside information" on MBIA's pending 2009 restructuring when he bought company stock in the months before the announcement.

* The Federal Reserve this week will release the results of its latest stress tests, which are expected to show broadly improved balance sheets at most institutions.

* Public remarks by Fed officials suggest a decision on whether to continue efforts to stoke the economy will not come before the policy committee's next meeting in April.

* A government decision to open wheat and barley export sales has set off competition by companies worldwide looking for a piece of the Canadian market.

