PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 13

March 13 The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* On Tuesday, the United States, the European Union and Japan plan to file a case against China over its restrictions on exports of rare earth metals.

* The thousands of MF Global Holdings Ltd customers whose lives and businesses were derailed after $1.6 billion vanished in the collapse of the brokerage firm have now received offers to sell their claims and recoup nearly the entire shortfall, people involved in the negotiations said.

* Some companies contend that federal loans for developing fuel-efficient cars have dried up because of a political firestorm that followed the bankruptcy last year of the solar panel company Solyndra.

* Banks will face stiff penalties and intense public scrutiny if they fail to live up to the standards of a $25 billion mortgage settlement with state and federal authorities, according to court documents filed as part of the deal Monday in federal court in Washington.

The details of the agreement include how much credit the five mortgage servicers will receive for varying levels of loan forgiveness.

* India's government on Monday authorized a drug manufacturer to make and sell a generic copy of a patented Bayer cancer drug, saying that Bayer charged a price that was unaffordable to most of the nation.

The decision requires Bayer to license the drug Nexavar to Natco Pharma, which must pay Bayer a royalty on its sales but will sell the drug for about 3 percent of Bayer's price.

* The World Trade Organization affirmed that Boeing received $5 billion in improper subsidies, giving it an unfair advantage over Airbus, but both sides were claiming victory in the decision.

* Yahoo Inc stepped up its feud with Facebook Inc on Monday, suing the social-networking giant and accusing it of infringing on 10 patents tied to an array of Web technologies.

* Felix Investments and SharesPost are expected to face the first legal actions taken by the Securities and Exchange Commission since it started its investigation into the trading of shares in privately held companies.

* As China seeks a soft landing for its bubble-prone economy, senior economic officials said on Monday that they might encourage bank lending, while also hinting that the country's currency might not appreciate as rapidly as it has in recent years -- a contentious issue in the United States presidential election this year.

* The changes at PepsiCo Inc laid out at a potential line of succession to Indra Nooyi and were aimed at addressing investor concerns over its stock price.