PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 14

March 14 The following were the top
stories in the New York Times business pages on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for
their accuracy.
* Bowing to the competition online, Encyclopaedia
Britannica's publisher said the 2010 edition, a 32-volume set
that weighs in at 129 pounds, would be the last.
* On Tuesday, the central bank said that 15 of the 19
largest financial firms had enough capital to withstand a severe
recession. The results, announced two days ahead of schedule,
paved the way for JPMorgan Chase and other banks to
bolster dividends and buy back shares.
* The Federal Reserve on Tuesday offered a slightly more
upbeat account of the American economy, but added that it
planned to continue its efforts to improve growth.
But, the Federal Reserve acknowledged that rising oil prices
would result in a temporary increase in inflation.
* If there was ever any doubt about the political salience
of China in an election year, it was erased Tuesday, when
President Obama stepped before cameras in the White House Rose
Garden to announce a procedural move in a long-running trade
dispute with China over rare earth metals.
* Rebekah Brooks, the former chief executive of News
International, was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of
obstruction of justice, according to a person with knowledge of
the arrest.
* Las Vegas Sands, the casino operator controlled by
the billionaire Sheldon Adelson and his family, is facing a new,
$375 million lawsuit over how the company won a lucrative
gambling license in Macau.
* European Union finance ministers agreed Tuesday for the
first time to punish one of their members for flouting the
bloc's budget rules, deciding to suspend payment to Hungary of
nearly 500 million euros in development money next year unless
it makes progress on reducing its deficit.
* The White House has not yet announced its nominee to lead
the 67-year-old World Bank, whose president, Robert Zoellick,
will step down when his term is over at the end of June. But
administration officials said this week that they would pick an
American by the March 23 deadline for nominees.