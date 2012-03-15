PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 15

March 15 The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Criticism by Greg Smith, a largely anonymous 33-year-old mid-level executive who resigned from Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, sent ripple effects through Wall Street.

* Stress tests by the Federal Reserve set off a debate among economists and banking analysts about whether banks have actually achieved renewed strength.

* A group of officials and bankers who helped prevent Eastern Europe from being thrown into the financial crisis in 2009 has reconvened, seeking to avoid a credit squeeze and economic downturn caused by problems at parent banks in Western Europe.

* The Securities and Exchange Commission filed charges against three firms that trade shares of privately held technology companies: Felix Investments, EB Financial and SharesPost.

* An amendment for the Export-Import Bank, which facilitates the sale of American goods overseas, has been holding up the jobs bill while Congress decides whether to grant it more funding.

* The arrest of a former chief reporter for one of Rupert Murdoch's tabloids, The News of the World, raised the first allegations of witness tampering.