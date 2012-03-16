PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 16

March 16 The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The turmoil at Dewey & LeBoeuf highlights the risks of big law firms jettisoning traditional notions of partnership in favor of a star system, legal experts say.

* Complaints about mysterious transactions on Apple Inc's iTunes are undermining the store's reputation as the safest of online shopping environments.

* A federal appeals court dealt a stinging rebuke on Thursday to Judge Jed Rakoff of the Federal District Court in New York, who last year rejected a Securities and Exchange Commission fraud settlement with Citigroup because the deal had allowed the company to avoid admitting any wrongdoing.

* The finance industry's loss of cachet, which started during the financial crisis, is facing a blow following the public resignation of a former Goldman executive.

* As the Chinese government forges ahead on an effort to blanket the country with cameras, Bain Capital, the private equity firm founded by Mitt Romney, stands to profit.

* India, whose once red-hot economy has started to cool, is trying to cope with debt and deficit problems that will put strains on the annual budget to be presented to parliament on Friday.

* MF Global employees at the center of a federal investigation are expected to appear before a Congressional panel this month to shed light on the brokerage firm's misuse of roughly $1 billion in customer money, according to people briefed on the matter.

* Cisco's deal to buy NDS, which is expected to close by the end of the year, will help Cisco expand its video offerings as it works to bolster lagging growth in its core networks business.

* Horst Reichenbach, the head of the European Union's task force on Greece, said the country has made progress but more needs to be done to crack down on tax evasion.