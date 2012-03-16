PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 16

March 16 The following were the top
stories in the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* The turmoil at Dewey & LeBoeuf highlights the risks of big
law firms jettisoning traditional notions of partnership in
favor of a star system, legal experts say.
* Complaints about mysterious transactions on Apple Inc's
iTunes are undermining the store's reputation as the
safest of online shopping environments.
* A federal appeals court dealt a stinging rebuke on
Thursday to Judge Jed Rakoff of the Federal District Court in
New York, who last year rejected a Securities and Exchange
Commission fraud settlement with Citigroup because the
deal had allowed the company to avoid admitting any wrongdoing.
* The finance industry's loss of cachet, which started
during the financial crisis, is facing a blow following the
public resignation of a former Goldman executive.
* As the Chinese government forges ahead on an effort to
blanket the country with cameras, Bain Capital, the private
equity firm founded by Mitt Romney, stands to profit.
* India, whose once red-hot economy has started to cool, is
trying to cope with debt and deficit problems that will put
strains on the annual budget to be presented to parliament on
Friday.
* MF Global employees at the center of a federal
investigation are expected to appear before a Congressional
panel this month to shed light on the brokerage firm's misuse of
roughly $1 billion in customer money, according to people
briefed on the matter.
* Cisco's deal to buy NDS, which is expected to
close by the end of the year, will help Cisco expand its video
offerings as it works to bolster lagging growth in its core
networks business.
* Horst Reichenbach, the head of the European Union's task
force on Greece, said the country has made progress but more
needs to be done to crack down on tax evasion.