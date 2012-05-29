PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 29

May 29 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Agreements in which local television stations share news operations are seen by the stations as a survival strategy, and by critics as a barrier to competition.

* In February, Congress phased in a reduction of the number of weeks of extended aid and made it more difficult for states to qualify for the maximum aid, adding a financial burden to the long-term unemployed.

* The bankruptcy filing marks the final chapter in a turbulent period for Dewey & LeBoeuf, which unraveled after disappointing profits and prodigious debt forced it to slash partners' salaries.

* Skype must be able to give Windows and other Microsoft products an edge for Microsoft to justify the $8.5 billion it paid, analysts said.