PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 31

May 31 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A report finds new connections between colleges trying to recoup budget cuts and financial institutions seeking new customers.

* With a bailout of Spain becoming a more distinct possibility, European policy makers are questioning who will provide the money that Madrid needs to stay in business.

* A call for greater integration came as the European Commission prodded national capitals to live up to the budget rules they had already agreed on.

* After Facebook flopped in its market debut, investors are nervous about new stock offerings. As a result, many companies, like Kayak, are reconsidering plans to go public.

