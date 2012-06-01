版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 1日 星期五 15:22 BJT

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 1

June 1 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Many companies pay Facebook to generate ads when users click to "like" their brands or reference them in some other way.

* Even after the Stuxnet computer worm became public, President Obama accelerated cyber attacks against Iran that had begun in the Bush administration, temporarily disabling 1,000 centrifuges.

* A cheaper renminbi makes Chinese exports more competitive in overseas markets, but it could worsen trade friction with Europe and particularly the United States.

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc holds its annual meeting Friday, celebrating 50 years in business but also having to deal with shareholder opposition to board members and some corporate policies.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐