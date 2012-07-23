CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 23

(Corrects company name in third item)
July 23 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In the race for digital advertising dollars, Google Inc
has been the clear winner, with its ability to
customize advertisements based on what you search for. But
Facebook Inc, which customizes ads based on who you and
your friends are, hopes to be a contender. An important test of
how it is doing will come on Thursday. link.reuters.com/wup59s
* When it comes to dealing with labor unions, Caterpillar
Inc has long taken a stance as tough as the bulldozers
and backhoes that have burnished its global reputation. The
company has been a leader in devising new ways to cut labor
costs, with other manufacturers often imitating its strategies.
link.reuters.com/xup59s
* AT&T Inc announced this weekend that it had reached
tentative three-year contracts with a union representing more
than 13,000 workers in its Midwest division and an additional
5,700 workers at a unit specializing in major corporate
accounts. link.reuters.com/gyp59s