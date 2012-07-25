PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 25

July 25 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In a move that could lay bare the inner workings of the
consumer data industry, eight members of Congress have opened a
sweeping investigation into data brokers - companies that
collect, analyze and sell billions of details annually about
consumers' offline and online activities.
* John Atta Mills, the president of Ghana, died at a
military hospital in the capital, Accra, five months short of
finishing his first term in office. He was 68.
* Andy Coulson and Rebekah Brooks, both former editors of
The News of the World, and the six others against whom criminal
charges were laid, may face possible prison terms of up to two
years if convicted.
* Square, the mobile payments start-up best known for its
pint-size credit card reader, is close to raising roughly $200
million, which would give the company an implied valuation of
$3.25 billion, people briefed on the matter said.
* John Kinnucan, founder of Broadband Research, based in
Portland, Ore, who gained notoriety for taunting the federal
government over its pursuit of insider trading is expected to
plead guilty in the U.S. District Court, according to people
briefed on the matter.
* Uncertainties about Netflix Inc's subscriber
growth scared investors after the company reported a return to
profitability in the second quarter of the year.
* The Congressional Budget Office said that the Supreme
Court decision on President Obama's health care overhaul would
probably lead to an increase in the number of uninsured and a
modest reduction in the cost to the federal government when
compared with estimates before the ruling.