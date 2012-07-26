PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 26

July 26 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The U.S. government said it expected the record-breaking
weather to drive up the price for groceries next year, including
milk, beef, chicken and pork. The drought is now affecting 88
percent of the corn crop, a staple of processed foods and animal
feed.
* Sanford Weill, the former chief executive of Citigroup Inc
who turned the company into a financial behemoth, called
for a wall between a bank's deposit-taking operations and its
risky trading businesses. In other words, he would like to
resurrect the regulation that he once fought, which separated
commercial banks from investment banks.
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner was questioned
sharply about the rate-rigging scandal that has consumed the
banking industry, as lawmakers at a house hearing asked why he
had failed to thwart wrongdoing during the financial crisis.
* Antitrust regulators in the European Union brought their
first enforcement action in so-called pay-for-delay drug cases.
The European Commission told Lundbeck, a Danish drug company,
that it thought the company's agreements with generic companies
violated antitrust laws.
* Weak second-quarter financial results and worse
expectations for the rest of the year sent Zynga Inc's
already faltering stock down in late trading Wednesday by more
than a third, to $3.18 a share.
* The world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal,
reported second-quarter operating income of $1.1 billion, on
sales of $22.48 billion. While the sales were down 10 percent
from a year earlier, income was down more than 50 percent.
* AOL Inc, the onetime internet giant that is
transforming itself into a media company, announced quarterly
earnings of $970.8 million, or $10.17 a share, up from a loss of
$11.8 million a year earlier.