版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 30日 星期一 13:37 BJT

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 30

July 30 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* General Motors said that its Chief Global Marketing Executive Joel Ewanick, 52, had resigned in the latest management shuffle at the top of the nation's biggest automaker.

* The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating why debris fell from an engine on a new Boeing 787 Dreamliner during a pre-flight test Saturday in South Carolina, Boeing Co officials said.

* Patent trials are part bombast, part boredom. A jury will be asked to sort through all that to settle a dispute between Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd beginning Monday in a federal court in San Jose, California.

* NBC might have believed that streaming all the sports live from the London Games would have inoculated it from criticism. But now Twitter has turned into a fiery digital soapbox against NBC as its users have merged their resentment over tape delay with problems viewing the live streams.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐