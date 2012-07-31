PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 31

July 31 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Borrowing costs for Spain and Italy eased once again as
officials in the region continued voicing their commitment to
supporting the euro currency union. The German Finance Minister,
Wolfgang Schäuble, and the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Timothy
Geithner, issued a joint statement expressing confidence in euro
zone members' efforts.
* The Alibaba Group, a Chinese e-commerce giant, is close to
completing a more than $8 billion round of financing that will
value it at as much as $43 billion in equity, according to two
people briefed on the matter.
* Manchester United is moving forward with its initial
public offering, disclosing that it is seeking $16 to $20 a
share in its return to the public stock markets.
* Yet another key benchmark in the financial industry is
under scrutiny. The scrutiny of the Municipal Market Data comes
on the heels of revelations that a broader financial industry
benchmark, the Libor, was manipulated by banks before and after
the financial crisis.
* Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd, one of the world's
largest manufacturers of solar panels disclosed a potential
fraud on Monday. Suntech said that 560 million euros ($685.58
million) in German government bonds, pledged as collateral for
loan guarantees provided by the company, might not exist.
* Profit at HSBC Holdings Plc dropped nearly 9
percent in the first half of the year. HSBC said that it had set
aside $700 million to cover the potential fines, settlements and
other expenses related to a money-laundering inquiry in the U.S.